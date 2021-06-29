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Vladislav Sobolev - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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171 views • June 29, 2021
15 months into the pandemic and we're still seeing some of the toughest restrictions in North America. Businesses have not been able to operate at full capacity and others not even able to open.
Many businesses may never open again.
Canada just passed the Bill C10 censorship bill and now they are trying to pass an even more severe Bill C36, holding citizens legally liable for posts and private content.
Vladislav Sobolev, growing up in a communist country is sounding the alarm bells and fighting against the now tyrannical laws and restrictions Canadians are facing.
Many businesses may never open again.
Canada just passed the Bill C10 censorship bill and now they are trying to pass an even more severe Bill C36, holding citizens legally liable for posts and private content.
Vladislav Sobolev, growing up in a communist country is sounding the alarm bells and fighting against the now tyrannical laws and restrictions Canadians are facing.
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