Aurora, 🚨🚨🚨 a quiet suburb near Denver, 🚨🚨🚨 IT NOT THE 70'S ANYMONE AMERICA Colorado: Although Denver's suburbs don't share its sanctuary city Policies, 🚨🚨🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT NOT THE 70'S ANYMONE AMERICA Colorado: Although Denver's suburbs don't share its sanctuary city policies, the influx of migrants into the Mile High City has spilled outward. Now, its neighbors are facing an unprecedented wave of activity from a notorious Venezuelan prison gang. Officials from Aurora, about nine miles east of Denver, told Fox News Digital the Tren de Aragua gang (https://t.me/trumpetnews1/30156) has gained a strong foothold in their city, commandeering apartment complexes and drumming up violent crime and sex trafficking.