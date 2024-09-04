FBI & SS Stonewalling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Whistleblowers Claim That They Were Woefully Unprepared To Provide Security
* Most of the agents at President Trump’s Butler PA rally were DHS (not Secret Service).
* The only training they received was a 2-hour online webinar.
* Whistleblowers are the only reason we know about this stuff.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 September 2024)