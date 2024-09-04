FBI & SS Stonewalling

Trump Assassination Attempt: Whistleblowers Claim That They Were Woefully Unprepared To Provide Security

* Most of the agents at President Trump’s Butler PA rally were DHS (not Secret Service).

* The only training they received was a 2-hour online webinar.

* Whistleblowers are the only reason we know about this stuff.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 September 2024)