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Ice Age Farmer from the Heart: Trust the PLANT - Solutions
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241 views • December 19, 2020
It is time for us to all participate in a distributed food system -- not one of centralized control -- and there are many parts to play: from aquaponics, to rabbits, to goats, to chickens, ducks, and quail, to mushrooms, soil husbandry, to spirulina, to crickets and mealworms, to dry farming, to urban coops, to creating web sites for local farmers, to lawyers changing the overly restrictive regulatory frameworks, to ...! YOU ARE NEEDED NOW! Trust the Plant!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/...
Referenced videos:
Gabe Brown: Regenerative Solutions:
https://iceagefarmer.com/gabe
Matt Powers on Soil Building Practices:
https://iceagefarmer.com/mattpowers
Hopi Dry Farmer Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/hopi
(and see PDF of Hopi Dry Farming practices: https://iceagefarmer.com/hopipdf )
Marjory Wildcraft: 3-part system for Food Sovereignty:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
Adrian Friday: Crisis in Opportunity: Growing in Urban Areas:
https://iceagefarmer.com/adrian
... and Join our Guilded group to be with others discussing food solutions!
https://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Referenced books:
Seed to Seed: Saving Seeds:
https://amzn.to/2WwhU17
John Jeavons: How to grow more food!
https://amzn.to/3arDJXU
Great channels:
- @Urban Farmer Curtis Stone
- @Deep South Homestead
- @Rob Bob's Aquaponics & Backyard Farm
- @Jack Spirko
--
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
#TrustThePlant #FoodSovereignty #SeedFreedom
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/12/...
Referenced videos:
Gabe Brown: Regenerative Solutions:
https://iceagefarmer.com/gabe
Matt Powers on Soil Building Practices:
https://iceagefarmer.com/mattpowers
Hopi Dry Farmer Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/hopi
(and see PDF of Hopi Dry Farming practices: https://iceagefarmer.com/hopipdf )
Marjory Wildcraft: 3-part system for Food Sovereignty:
https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
Adrian Friday: Crisis in Opportunity: Growing in Urban Areas:
https://iceagefarmer.com/adrian
... and Join our Guilded group to be with others discussing food solutions!
https://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Referenced books:
Seed to Seed: Saving Seeds:
https://amzn.to/2WwhU17
John Jeavons: How to grow more food!
https://amzn.to/3arDJXU
Great channels:
- @Urban Farmer Curtis Stone
- @Deep South Homestead
- @Rob Bob's Aquaponics & Backyard Farm
- @Jack Spirko
--
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
#TrustThePlant #FoodSovereignty #SeedFreedom
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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