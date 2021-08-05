© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Ronnie intervista il Dott. Milani: 'e' pura fantasia, come in un film'
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • August 05, 2021
Red Ronnie, famous Italian TV presenter and radio host, interviews Dr. Fabio Milani, a true doctor who remains faithful to the Hippocratic oath during this scamdemic.
The honest doctor, born in Tuscany now works and lives near Bologna, says everying.
'E' pura fantasia, un film', it's pure fiction, a movie.
Italiani Svegliatevi!
The honest doctor, born in Tuscany now works and lives near Bologna, says everying.
'E' pura fantasia, un film', it's pure fiction, a movie.
Italiani Svegliatevi!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.