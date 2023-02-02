Grandma suffers VAXX induced left eye membrane detachment, Liver & Kidney issues

https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/3462

Char Titus

6h

Char Titus is feeling exhausted.

"So here is an update on my health. Ii became unable to work in November 2021. After receiving the covid vaccine I become very ill. The list is to long . Unable to breath correctly- scare tissue on lungs blood pressure is dropping low. Glucose high because I'm on serious. I have liver and kidney issues. And now I have 2 Cataracts one in each eye and a detached membrane on my left. Will keep you all informed as we move forward."

Mirrored - bootcamp

