Grandma suffers VAXX induced left eye membrane detachment, Liver & Kidney issues
The Prisoner
https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/3462
"So here is an update on my health. Ii became unable to work in November 2021. After receiving the covid vaccine I become very ill. The list is to long . Unable to breath correctly- scare tissue on lungs blood pressure is dropping low. Glucose high because I'm on serious. I have liver and kidney issues. And now I have 2 Cataracts one in each eye and a detached membrane on my left. Will keep you all informed as we move forward."

