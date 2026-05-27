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More Devastating than ORESHNIK strike on KYIV: Russia delivered a new SHOCKING surprise to the WEST
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Well, my dear truth seekers, while Ukraine and the West are trying to recover from the devastating strike by Oreshnik missiles on strategically important facilities of Ukrainian and NATO forces in the Kyiv region, Russia has delivered another shocking surprise. As it turned out, the state tests of the world's only nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik, and the nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon, which took place in October 2025, were so successful that Russia decided to expand the scope of the unique technologies of these weapons systems.

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russiaposeidonburevestniknuclear powewered weapons
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