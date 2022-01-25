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Code Pink Alert: PA Woman Gets Pink Eye After Lab’s Runaway Monkey Spits
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413 views • January 25, 2022
The trouble started when a monkey hissed at Michelle Fallon. The Pennsylvania woman was driving behind a large truck when she witnessed a traffic collision that involved the truck.
She saw crates scattered across the highway. As she approached, she thought the crates contained cats. As she got closer, she realized the crates were filled with monkeys. And that is when one of the monkeys spat in her face. Now she is sick.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/25/22
She saw crates scattered across the highway. As she approached, she thought the crates contained cats. As she got closer, she realized the crates were filled with monkeys. And that is when one of the monkeys spat in her face. Now she is sick.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/25/22
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