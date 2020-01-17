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Prof.Guus Berkhout 'Money the root of all evil' Climate Change, Global Warming A7 2019 (MIRRORED)
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165 views • January 17, 2020
Prof.Guus Berkhout 'Money the root of all evil' Climate Change, Global Warming A7 2019 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Artikel 7 at:-
https://youtu.be/tNQRIud4KoE
SPEAKERS:
►Prof. GUUS BERKHOUT(Delft University).
Global Warming Policy Foundation.
Climate intelligence foundation.
07:20
►Andrew Bolt, SkyNews Host 'The Bolt Report'
►BILL GATES, Microsoft co-founder.
►William Sanford Nye, the Science Guy.
►Michelle Stirling.
Communications Manager
Friends of Science Society,
Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
https://www.youtube.com/user/FriendsofScience
►ARTIKEL 7 werkt sinds kort samen met CSTV..de krachten zijn gebundeld!!
Lees hier het verhaal van CommonSenseTV (CSTV) en overweeg om hun te steunen:
https://getfunded.nl/campagne/7302-commonsensetv-het-platform-van-het-gezonde-verstand-voor-wakkere-mensen
Door CSTV te steunen steun je indirect het kanaal van Nep Nieuws.
►Abonneer op CSTV:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2_dKgwJ42gomtEbFsdODw?sub_confirmation=1
►Abonneer op ARTIKEL 7:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxg...https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxgYppBmjtKLKHJxBp8j8w?sub_confirmation=1
►►►►►TIP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Check OOK de gloednieuwe nieuws WEBSITE van CSTV,
GEEF JE VERSTAND VOORRANG!
https://commonsensetv.nl/
►Check out this channel every week for new videos...
and don't forget to like & sub..
thanks 4 watching!
►Wil je op de hoogte blijven van de Wereldpolitiek, gele hesjes, nieuws manipulatie, censuur en andere controversiële onderwerpen zoals klimaatverandering opwarming van de aarde...
vergeet niet een DUIM en klik op die ABONNEER knop!
Steun dit kanaal voor ander nieuws..dat wat artikel 7(gelukkig nog steeds) beschermd!
Volg ons op Twitter:
@7Artikel
Volg Commonsense op twitter:
@CommonSense_TV
:FAIR USE!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#GlobalWarming #ClimateChange #Klimaatverandering
.................
Category
Science & Technology
Mirrored from YouTube channel Artikel 7 at:-
https://youtu.be/tNQRIud4KoE
SPEAKERS:
►Prof. GUUS BERKHOUT(Delft University).
Global Warming Policy Foundation.
Climate intelligence foundation.
07:20
►Andrew Bolt, SkyNews Host 'The Bolt Report'
►BILL GATES, Microsoft co-founder.
►William Sanford Nye, the Science Guy.
►Michelle Stirling.
Communications Manager
Friends of Science Society,
Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
https://www.youtube.com/user/FriendsofScience
►ARTIKEL 7 werkt sinds kort samen met CSTV..de krachten zijn gebundeld!!
Lees hier het verhaal van CommonSenseTV (CSTV) en overweeg om hun te steunen:
https://getfunded.nl/campagne/7302-commonsensetv-het-platform-van-het-gezonde-verstand-voor-wakkere-mensen
Door CSTV te steunen steun je indirect het kanaal van Nep Nieuws.
►Abonneer op CSTV:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2_dKgwJ42gomtEbFsdODw?sub_confirmation=1
►Abonneer op ARTIKEL 7:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxg...https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxgYppBmjtKLKHJxBp8j8w?sub_confirmation=1
►►►►►TIP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Check OOK de gloednieuwe nieuws WEBSITE van CSTV,
GEEF JE VERSTAND VOORRANG!
https://commonsensetv.nl/
►Check out this channel every week for new videos...
and don't forget to like & sub..
thanks 4 watching!
►Wil je op de hoogte blijven van de Wereldpolitiek, gele hesjes, nieuws manipulatie, censuur en andere controversiële onderwerpen zoals klimaatverandering opwarming van de aarde...
vergeet niet een DUIM en klik op die ABONNEER knop!
Steun dit kanaal voor ander nieuws..dat wat artikel 7(gelukkig nog steeds) beschermd!
Volg ons op Twitter:
@7Artikel
Volg Commonsense op twitter:
@CommonSense_TV
:FAIR USE!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
#GlobalWarming #ClimateChange #Klimaatverandering
.................
Category
Science & Technology
Keywords
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