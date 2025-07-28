Sleep Theory’s Daniel Pruitt - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 584

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Daniel Pruitt, guitarist of the rock band, Sleep Theory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Afterglow Tour" with Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View. Sleep Theory is currently supporting their newest album, Afterglow.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

PRS Custom 22 Electric Guitar with Dragon II Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO7aQ2

D’Addario Baritone Light Gauge Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bn9RYW

PRS 277 Baritone Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Wyz2PZ

PRS Custom 22 Electric Guitar with Seymour Duncan Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO7aQ2

PRS CE McCarty “Tin Top” Electric Guitar with Dragon II Pickups - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKkRBV

D’Addario EXL110 (10–46) Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aeVLa

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GAgxr

Dunlop Jazz III (1.0mm) Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9J2vb

Shure SE425 Universal IEMs - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aV19d





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - June 14, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Guitars

07:16 Amp

10:20 Picks & In-Ears





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





