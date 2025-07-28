Sleep Theory’s Daniel Pruitt - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 584

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Daniel Pruitt, guitarist of the rock band, Sleep Theory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Afterglow Tour" with Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View. Sleep Theory is currently supporting their newest album, Afterglow.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - June 14, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Guitars
07:16 Amp
10:20 Picks & In-Ears
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
