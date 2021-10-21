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Παππούς Χατζηφλουρέντζος, ένας άγιος των ημερών μας
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13 views • October 21, 2021
Χατζηφλουρέντζος, ένας άγιος των ημερών μας
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε στο οίκημα του Λευκονοίκου στη Λάρνακα στις 19 Ιουνίου 2018 από τον πανιερώτατο Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο με πρωτοβουλία του Σωματείου, της Εκκλησιαστικής Επιτροπής, του Κοινοτικού Συμβουλίου Νέων, του Κοινοτικού Συμβουλίου Μηλιάς Αμμόχωστου και της οικογένειας Χατζηφλουρέντζου.
Οι προφητείες του παππού Χατζηφλουρέντζου είναι πολύ επίκαιρες και η αγία βιοτή του παράδειγμα για όλους.
Hatziflurentzos, a saint of our days
The speech took place at the Lefkoniko House in Larnaca on June 19, 2018 by Metropolitan Morphou Neophytos, with the initiative of the Association, the Ecclesiastical Committee, the Community Youth Council, the Community of Milia Famagusta and the Hatziflourenzos family.
The prophecies of Grandfather Hatziflorentzou are very timely and his holy viticle is an example for everyone.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε στο οίκημα του Λευκονοίκου στη Λάρνακα στις 19 Ιουνίου 2018 από τον πανιερώτατο Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο με πρωτοβουλία του Σωματείου, της Εκκλησιαστικής Επιτροπής, του Κοινοτικού Συμβουλίου Νέων, του Κοινοτικού Συμβουλίου Μηλιάς Αμμόχωστου και της οικογένειας Χατζηφλουρέντζου.
Οι προφητείες του παππού Χατζηφλουρέντζου είναι πολύ επίκαιρες και η αγία βιοτή του παράδειγμα για όλους.
Hatziflurentzos, a saint of our days
The speech took place at the Lefkoniko House in Larnaca on June 19, 2018 by Metropolitan Morphou Neophytos, with the initiative of the Association, the Ecclesiastical Committee, the Community Youth Council, the Community of Milia Famagusta and the Hatziflourenzos family.
The prophecies of Grandfather Hatziflorentzou are very timely and his holy viticle is an example for everyone.
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