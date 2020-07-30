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⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️
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130 views • July 30, 2020
⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️ | The World According to Me
► Description
⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️
This 9 year old little girl speaks about her personal experience with the ritual abuse and torture of children, child sacrifices, eating babies and drinking their blood.
800,000 children go missing every year in the US and thousands forced into the sex trafficking world, yet you hardly hear anyone speaking up about it.
Skip to 9 minutes in if you have a strong stomach 😲🤢🤢🤢
Follow my page for more info
#ChildTrafficking #SexSlaves #Share #ProtestThis
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️
This 9 year old little girl speaks about her personal experience with the ritual abuse and torture of children, child sacrifices, eating babies and drinking their blood.
800,000 children go missing every year in the US and thousands forced into the sex trafficking world, yet you hardly hear anyone speaking up about it.
Skip to 9 minutes in if you have a strong stomach 😲🤢🤢🤢
Follow my page for more info
#ChildTrafficking #SexSlaves #Share #ProtestThis
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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