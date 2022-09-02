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The best way to receive Holy Communion
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8 views • September 02, 2022

St. Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Mary has a secret portion that most Catholics aren’t familiar with. De Montfort described in the pages of his masterpiece a method for the reception of Holy Communion which is, especially for the sinner, an immense grace.

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