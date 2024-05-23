The Truth About Sunscreen: What They Don't Tell You
Welcome to the Reality of Health podcast! In today's episode, we dive deep into the $7 billion sunscreen industry. I'll discuss the differences between chemical-based and mineral-based sunscreens, focusing on the benefits of using non-nano, uncoated zinc oxide. Learn why most commercial sunscreens, filled with toxic chemicals, might do more harm than good. Explore natural alternatives to protect your skin. We'll also touch on the controversial rise in skin cancer rates and the role diet and lifestyle play in overall skin health. If you enjoy these insights, don't forget to subscribe to my channel. Thanks for listening!
00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Sunscreen
00:32 The Sunscreen Industry: A Billion Dollar Business
01:29 Chemical vs. Mineral Sunscreens: What You Need to Know
02:00 The Dark Side of Chemical Sunscreens
03:06 The Benefits of Mineral-Based Sunscreens
05:50 DIY Sunscreen and Natural Alternatives
07:06 Debunking the Sunscreen and Skin Cancer Myth
11:08 Natural Sun Protection Strategies
13:37 Closing Thoughts and Call to Action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.