Alex Jones Full Show 12/26/22 Polar Vortex
https://www.infowarsstore.com/   Special Monday Broadcast: Polar Vortex & Rolling Blackouts Turn US into Lawless War Zone – MONDAY FULL SHOW 12/26/22

The globalists are exploiting the "green agenda" to deindustrialize the West to make countries easier to control. We analyze the Great Reset and other key points, so tune in! Tune in to hear informative Alex Jones interviews with Ben Armstrong of BitBoyCrypto, attorney Tom Renz, Hotep Jesus and more on this rebroadcast edition of The Alex Jones Show, returning live Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Friday, Dec. 30 from 11AM-3PM CT. The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late!  https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041 
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

