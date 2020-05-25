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Dott. Stefano Montanari. Coronavirus? Una pandemia inventata
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34 views • May 25, 2020
🔴 Stefano Montanari cerca di spiegare ancora una volta la menzogna che continua a girare sul virus e di come le cure adoperate negli Ospedali siano state letali per i pazienti. Infermieri complici di questo genocidio passati per eroi,finiamola con questo teatrino solo per somministare vaccini inutili e pericolosi alla popolazione.
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