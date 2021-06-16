The Real January 6th 'Insurrection'?

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Yesterday Fox News' Tucker Carlson reported on an explosive investigative article appearing in the conservative news website "Revolver News" regarding the high number of "unindicted co-conspirators" who were deeply involved in the Capitol breach and who acted alongside others who face decades in prison but were not themselves charged. Is this yet another case of the FBI infiltrating and even leading a "terror plot" that they later "foil"? Also, conveniently, the White House yesterday released a strategy to combat "domestic terrorism."
Article mentioned from Julie Kelly: https://amgreatness.com/2021/06/14/who-let-capitol-protesters-into-the-building-on-january-6/