Orchestrated immigration crisis; les sans-papiers
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Les sans papiers - Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante

This song I heard for the first time when I emigrated to Canada. Fell in love with the passionate lyrics oh so relevant today!

No papers but a "cellphone" for free. They hand out the "gun" you'll kill yourself with, voluntarily! 

The great deception!

The cd this song was on, pictured the Notre-Dame in flames on the cover, years before that actually happened. 

Keywords
violencedrugshomelessnessimmigration crisispovertysicknessmelting potnotre dame de paris

