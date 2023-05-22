Orchestrated immigration crisis; les sans-papiers

Les sans papiers - Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante
This song I heard for the first time when I emigrated to Canada. Fell in love with the passionate lyrics oh so relevant today!
No papers but a "cellphone" for free. They hand out the "gun" you'll kill yourself with, voluntarily!
The great deception!
The cd this song was on, pictured the Notre-Dame in flames on the cover, years before that actually happened.
