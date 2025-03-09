BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria Plunges Into Full Blown Civil War❗ 🇸🇾
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
171 views • 1 month ago

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS GOING ON IN SYRIA? Why has Syria plunged into full blown Civil War?

Let’s bring some clarity to the chaos that has flared up again in Syria and get you up to speed.

On Thursday evening, remnants of the former Assad army—disbanded after the regime’s collapse last December and scattered to coastal cities—launched a coordinated attack on the forces of the new Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Syrian regime, led by Ahmed al-Shara (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani).

Several members of the new Syrian "government’s" security forces were killed, while others were abducted.

By Friday morning, as large contingents of government gunmen arrived, the fighting escalated further.

Then, the jihadists of the al-Shara government began what many had long anticipated: a massacre targeting the Alawite community, which is closely associated with the Assad regime.

Keywords
terrorismcurrent eventsnewscivil warpoliticschristiansmuslimsworld newsbreaking newsislamisissyriaamerican patriots for god and countrywar on terroral qaedaturkeyislamic terrorismmassacrehtsrepublican politicsdemocrat politicsdruzealawitescivilians massacredcivilians killed by government forces in syria
