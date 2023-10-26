Create New Account
Pfizer Liable For SV40 In Shots: SV40 A Red Herring To Prevent Accountability For
Stew Peters Show


Oct 25, 2023


Covid vaccine manufacturers can now be held accountable!

Steve Kirsch joins Stew to walk us through how the many bioweapons from Pfizer and vaccine producers can be taken off the shelves, providing a roadmap towards extreme accountability for Big Pharma.

This and, we look deeper into what we know as SV40, and how it is used to deliberately contaminate the injections.

Will we finally see justice for the lives lost to the clot shot?

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rnlzg-pfizer-liable-for-sv40-in-shots-sv40-a-red-herring-to-prevent-accountabilit.html


