Putin's popularity reigns supreme; Nearly 80% Russians 'trust' president amid Ukraine war | Report
Published Yesterday |
According to a recent public survey, Nearly 80% of Russian citizens' have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin. The data as per survey conducted between April 3 to 9, by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed 79.7% of respondents answering positively. Not just that, the figures for Russian Prime Minister and the government also amounted to 54.9% and 54.1% respectively. Watch this video for a breakdown of the data gathered in this survey.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

