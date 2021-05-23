DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - A MASSIVE EXTERMINATION EVENT IS COMING THIS FALL & WINTER

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This will happen to those who took the COVID shots, esp. the two-shot killer.
The coming flu shot will exacerbate the effects of these jabs.
Hear the FULL talk (about 1 hour) @
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l45gYscF26Qw/
Dr. Tenpenny's blogsite is found @
https://vaxxter.com/
Her website is:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Tenpenny Events:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/events/