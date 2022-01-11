Fauci Warns Of "Surprise Outbreak" That Ends Up Being The COVID/DIVOC Plandemic

The COVID plandemic serves many purposes for the Luciferian globalist sociopaths. Each one more surprising than the next. Each component of this plandemic has many different uses and meanings. This is how Freemasons operate. They never do something for one particular reason. There actions usually serve many different reasons and result in many different outcomes. This is what gives them plausible deniability, which is the primary reason there are four different vaccines, which we all know are not really vaccines at all. Nothing we know is true will ever be spoken of in the mainstream media. It is up to us and all patriotic snipers to wield justice for those who have been mass murdered by these Luciferian sociopaths like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and all of the people they report to, all the way up to the top of the pyramid. We must find out who is at the very top and their names must be revealed and spoken of frequently. Otherwise, it will continue until 7 billion people have been exterminated. The fact that Fauci warns of this "Surprise Outbreak" is proof positive that he should be arrested, along with all of the Freemasons he signals to when he is in a public press conference by putting his hand under his suitcoat lapel. Where are all of the American patriots and snipers?