Silenced & Shadowbanned: UFO Secrets, Missing Minds, and Hidden Agendas Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/01/alien-disappearances/





In Part 1, Eve Lorgen and James Bartley discuss the recent deaths and disappearances of individuals with knowledge of advanced technology, UFO programs, and zero-point energy research. She discusses the deaths and disappearances of Scientists and Military Personnel. She also discusses recent experiences she's had. It's a wide-ranging discussion about possibly faked deaths, cloning, radiation poisoning, alien programming of human children and much more.They reflect on past losses within the field, referencing Barbara Bartholet, Carla Turner, Charlotte Boudreau, and others, and explore the possibility of both alien and government involvement. The conversation touches on historical cases like Dr. James McDonald and John Ford, highlighting a long-standing pattern of silencing those who threaten established systems.





In Part 2 Eve Lorgen talks about the shadow banning of both the new edition of her book as well as the shadow banning of The Cosmic Switchboard. Eve goes into a deep dive about alien programming and also trauma-based mind control and much more. Eve shares a compelling dream experience involving David Wilcock and a team of scientists attempting to prevent a dimensional rift. This leads to a discussion about the potential for scientists being secretly recruited and utilized for covert projects, and the possibility of faked deaths. They also discuss the role of entities like the Reptilians, the influence of black magic, and the infiltration of counterfeit spirits into society, referencing figures like Aleister Crowley and current political figures.