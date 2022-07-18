[Streamed live on Jul 18, 2022] CuttingEdge: Testify! OLD vs. NEW Holy Spirit Driven Temple

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Monday (7/18/2022) Live stream 12NoonEST/11amCSTOld vs. New Holy Spirit Temple Testimony
Special Guest: @jon pounders
Pounders Live: Keto- Full Disclosure (The Apocalyptic Diet) w/ guest Danny Vega
https://youtu.be/vun_wyt3e2Q
Keto: Full Disclosure- LIVE Q&A : Jon Pounders and Danny Vega
https://youtu.be/4UZzUSO44mE
Danny Vega @Fat Fueled Family
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