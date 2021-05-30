Brominated Vegetable Oil - Toxic Brain Bomb

Brominated Vegetable Oil - In this video we cover BVO, which is popular as an emulsifying agent in citrus flavored sodas. Brominated Vegetable Oil is a form of the toxic element bromine and should never have been part of the food supply. Bromine, as a halogen, displaces necessary iodine in your body's glandular system. Elevated levels of bromine in tissues over time can lead to a disease called bromism.



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