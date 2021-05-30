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Brominated Vegetable Oil - Toxic Brain Bomb
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6272 views • May 30, 2021
Brominated Vegetable Oil - In this video we cover BVO, which is popular as an emulsifying agent in citrus flavored sodas. Brominated Vegetable Oil is a form of the toxic element bromine and should never have been part of the food supply. Bromine, as a halogen, displaces necessary iodine in your body's glandular system. Elevated levels of bromine in tissues over time can lead to a disease called bromism.
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Europe, Skull/Crossbones, Six Pack, Bread, Fire and Skull Images Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Slam sound effect by YouTube
Medicine Bottle Image by VintageSnipsAndClips from Pixabay
Strawberry and Pool Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Boy with Mountain Dew Photo by Shane on Unsplash
India Map Image by Media Design and Media Publishing from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Mountain Dew Skier Photo by Nathan George on Unsplash
Europe, Skull/Crossbones, Six Pack, Bread, Fire and Skull Images Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Slam sound effect by YouTube
Medicine Bottle Image by VintageSnipsAndClips from Pixabay
Strawberry and Pool Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Boy with Mountain Dew Photo by Shane on Unsplash
India Map Image by Media Design and Media Publishing from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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