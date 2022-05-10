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Zygote To Infant Child Development And Some Good Reasons Why Abortion Is No Good.
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434 views • May 10, 2022
Abortion is simply an evil deed of murder for those who care not for the sanctity of life and who have no respect for the lives of others, even the most innocent and the most vulnerable. Only a person who wishes to avoid the truth and refuses to acknowledge that life does indeed begin in the womb when the sperm and egg join can so easily destroy and kill that new life which was freely given by our creator. A child is a blessing and those who give birth know this to be true. Everyone who wants to abort a new human life either forgets or cares not that they too were once a child in development when the sperm and egg joined together as one. Abortion = murder and there is no way around this fact. Abortion might only be done under very unusual and perhaps extreme conditions where the life of the mother is in great danger and/or if the newborn would suffer if it could even survive outside the womb and these situations would be very rare. Hopefully the hearts of many will come to know that abortion is evil and cruel. Please share this video if you feel inclined to do so.
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