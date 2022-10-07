Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 0139 - Zoe Marie Hastings - Cochran is convicted
Published 2 months ago

Zoe was on her way to church, when she stopped at a Walgreens to return a Redbox movie. Cochran, a sexual predator with a record going back to 1998, got into her van and kidnapped her. She was found outside her wrecked van stabbed to death with her throat slashed. Cochran was arrested about 8 hours later. Police have linked him to the crime scene via DNA evidence left at the scene.

politicscrimegenocide

