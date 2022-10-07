White Victims of Black Crime - 0139 - Zoe Marie Hastings - Cochran is convicted

Zoe was on her way to church, when she stopped at a Walgreens to return a Redbox movie. Cochran, a sexual predator with a record going back to 1998, got into her van and kidnapped her. She was found outside her wrecked van stabbed to death with her throat slashed. Cochran was arrested about 8 hours later. Police have linked him to the crime scene via DNA evidence left at the scene.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.