Movie star 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections (BREAST CANCER)

Alicia Witt April 7, 2021 "so far, so good...!! 🤞🏻🙏🏻🌞 i want to share everything i experienced after my second moderna shot yesterday - because i feel the more info we all have, the better. and so many of you have shared that you’re about to get your second shot - hoping this may help 💛

i started drinking an absurd amount of water (and no alcoholic beverages) starting sunday morning. i believed, based on what i was researching, that a lot of the post-vaccine side effects would be alleviated if very well hydrated. i also took a product called Zyflamend that i like from @newchapterinc - just two last night, and two this morning (it is a natural anti inflammatory, pain reliever, like advil but derived from turmeric and rosemary and other herbs). after i got the shot yesterday, at 1:15 pm, i started feeling just a little warm around 9 - and arm sore again but not nearly as sore (i had been making a point to stretch and move it since the shot - did that help? maybe).

last night i went to bed around 10:30, but kept waking until around 1 am. i was mildly achey and definitely running a low grade temp (i didn’t take it but could tell). no sweats or chills but i wasn’t sure if that was next. i kept drinking a ton of water through the night. whenever i woke: more gulps of water.

at 1 am, i woke and noticed the fever and achey sensations were all but gone! i kept waking anyway, but i had to pee from all the water (and drink more of it!), so that was fine.

now i’ve just woken up and i have to say: i feel really good, my friends! arm sore, other light soreness elsewhere, and i’m definitely gonna get some more sleep, but if this holds up- i would say that drinking a whole lot of water is an important step in helping our bodies to clear themselves of toxins as they work so hard to build this immunity.

(shot #1: a very very sore arm, and a splitting headache that came on as i slept and lasted most of the next day. but i did not drink extra water or change any other habits - i didn’t know i’d be getting it until my friend called me that day to tell me there was a surplus if i could drive an hour away right at that moment.)

thank you, thank you, scientists & volunteers 🙏🏻 #grateful"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/alicia.witt/posts/pfbid02VbYUsVHjvbmJnNmAeqYwHbChgjw1Ay8FhnSEBBmKBNJmTFYUCdbJJYehhAqG2Lkdl

###

Alicia Witt Reveals She Was Beginning Treatments for Cancer When Her Parents Died

June 1, 2022 11:25PM EDT

"Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy," Alicia Witt told her Instagram followers Wednesday

https://peopleDOTcom/health/alicia-witt-reveals-she-was-beginning-treatments-for-cancer-when-her-parents-died/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/