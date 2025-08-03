As Trump's two submarines search for a "suitable area," the Russian Armed Forces have punched a new hole in the heart of Ukrainian military defenses in Pokrovsk which is currently under dispute. Russian channels confirmed reports on August 1, 2025, showing Russian military personnel moving southwest of Pokrovsk and consolidating their new positions. Ukrainian channels claimed they eliminated Russian reconnaissance groups, but footage showed empty streets and Russian soldiers walking calmly into the city. Meanwhile, footage from the Ukrainian army on August 2, allegedly from the city center of Pokrovsk, mentions in conversation that Russian troops had been in the city center. Although Ukraine attempted to maintain its advantage in FPV drone warfare and deployed four times its number in some engagements, Russian forces continued to advance through the fortified defense lines, even pro-Ukrainian reports acknowledged the damage inflicted by Russian drones. As shown in the footage, Russian Mavic drones destroyed a Ukrainian evacuation group heading to Pokrovsk, then hit the team with VOG. Ukrainian morale plummeted, logistics were limited, and transfer requests were hampered by bureaucratic red tape.

Thus, the liberation of Pokrovsk is likely to be so rapid that little damage is necessary. Under sustained Russian pressure, Ukrainian troops have been in a happy and disorganized retreat from key positions near Pokrovsk, including to the south and the crucial supply hub of Rodynske. The Ukrainian garrison's supply route has become a "road of death," with their destroyed vehicles strewn across the route between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, located in Donetsk. Some Ukrainian units have reportedly withdrawn from this route to avoid encirclement, as Russian FPV drones and artillery make it difficult for Kiev's forces to maneuver in this pocket. With manpower shortages and increasing attrition, Ukraine's ability to defend the city appears increasingly fragile. By only one road remaining into the city, it is believed that the fall of Pokrovsk is no longer a matter of “if,” but “when.” Its fall would cover the cauldron, which Zelensky usually would later report that Pokrovsk is a “non-strategic city.”

