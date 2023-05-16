https://gettr.com/post/p2h3uq1ca4a

05/13/2023【Miles’ Insight】Changdao Brother: The voices of the NFSC people have made a difference and drawn the attention of more and more westerners and good people of other countries. We expect that the persecution we suffer as a result of the CCP’s infiltration into the American judicial system will trigger a series of effects on the judicial sphere. Many people in the United States who have their share of judicial persecution will join us in exposing it, fighting back, and even introducing new legislation. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/13/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：新中国联邦人的发声是有效果的，激起了更多的西方人和其他国家正义人士的关注。我们期待，我们因共产党在美国的司法渗透所受到的迫害会成为一个导火索，引起一连串司法方面的效应。美国很多同样遭受到司法迫害的人会和我们一起揭露、反击，甚至提出新的立法。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



