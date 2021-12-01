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ZEITGEIST 2 - O Adendo - 2008
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4 views • December 01, 2021
Zeitgeist - O Adendo nasceu do interesse público em possíveis soluções para as questões culturais apresentadas em Zeitgeist - O Filme.
Com base nos tópicos de distorção social e corrupção, o Adendo também apresenta possíveis soluções.
Destaque no trabalho é o ex-"Economic Hit-man" e autor best-seller do New York Times, John Perkins, junto com The Venus Project, uma organização para redesenho social criada pelo Engenheiro Social e Designer Industrial Jacque Fresco.
Com base nos tópicos de distorção social e corrupção, o Adendo também apresenta possíveis soluções.
Destaque no trabalho é o ex-"Economic Hit-man" e autor best-seller do New York Times, John Perkins, junto com The Venus Project, uma organização para redesenho social criada pelo Engenheiro Social e Designer Industrial Jacque Fresco.
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