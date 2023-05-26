Steven D Kelley. May 25th, 2023 Observations, Twin Flames´ Birthday

TCR highly appreciates your presence and attention /The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there.

Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.

I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.

For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected]

For free healing email me [email protected]

If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]

If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]

Please say the contribution is for friend or family so they do not treat it as a business transaction.

You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley

Can a PEDOPHILE be a CONSERVATIVE? - The Steven D Kelley Show - Truth Cat Radio – 100622 https://www.brighteon.com/8153e2ac-b7c4-473e-8159-ac9d0f7f9df1

Steven D Kelley, Cities Under the Plain: The true story of one mans journey, through science, magic, and the CIA to understand the world in the 21st century Kindle Edition. https://www.amazon.com/Cities-Under-Plain-journey-understand-ebook/dp/B00L57H1WM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3JQLV5ARBOEXL&keywords=steven+d+kelley&qid=1681252855&s=books&sprefix=steven+d+kelley%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C155&sr=1-1 Head of LAX FBI, TED GUNDERSON CHRONICLES https://www.brighteon.com/a92083c3-d44d-4dcf-ae4e-00b2c3032307

Author Canadian Naval Officer William Guy Carr, Pawns In The Game: FBI Edition https://www.amazon.com/Pawns-Game-William-Guy-Carr-ebook/dp/B00O2GLEP8/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_es_MX=ÅMÅŽÕÑ&crid=1YJSUKB7ZJBB7&keywords=Pawns+in+the+game+FBI+edition&qid=1681251554&s=digital-text&sprefix=pawns+in+the+game+fbi+edition%2Cdigital-text%2C168&sr=1-1

Head of LAX FBI, TED GUNDERSON CHRONICLES https://www.brighteon.com/a92083c3-d44d-4dcf-ae4e-00b2c3032307

Author Canadian Naval Officer William Guy Carr, Pawns In The Game: FBI Edition https://www.amazon.com/Pawns-Game-William-Guy-Carr-ebook/dp/B00O2GLEP8/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_es_MX=ÅMÅŽÕÑ&crid=1YJSUKB7ZJBB7&keywords=Pawns+in+the+game+FBI+edition&qid=1681251554&s=digital-text&sprefix=pawns+in+the+game+fbi+edition%2Cdigital-text%2C168&sr=1-1