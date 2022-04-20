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Mask Confusion
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79 views • April 20, 2022
The Mandate Unravels
* Passengers cheered end of mask mandates on flights.
* Airlines lifted mandate as soon as they could.
* Biden administration and media wants masks forever.
* The very confusing de-masking of America.
* The CDC harmed children across America without a shred of evidence.
* Mask mandates no longer enforced on flights.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304453470001
* Passengers cheered end of mask mandates on flights.
* Airlines lifted mandate as soon as they could.
* Biden administration and media wants masks forever.
* The very confusing de-masking of America.
* The CDC harmed children across America without a shred of evidence.
* Mask mandates no longer enforced on flights.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304453470001
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