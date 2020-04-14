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Boaz and Jachin, Solomon's Symbolical Pillars of Knowledge the Twin Towers
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87 views • April 14, 2020
Hello friends- I have fallen behind on my posts- Thy may be 10 new posts, not sure at this time- Things will get pretty crazy as I go into the 5G and corona virus hoax in the coming videos, you don't want to miss them is I can get them posted quickly- The Internet is slowly closing down- Search engines are getting corrupted- Thanks for your time and the up-coming videos are going to get pretty serious about 5G- 'CHEERS', westruther
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