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Keto Mistakes to Avoid Over 40
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58 views • July 26, 2020
Today I’m going to teach you about mistakes one should avoid making when on a keto diet over 40! In my last video, I talked about the five things you must consider before starting a keto diet in your 40s. If you haven’t watched that video yet, I highly recommend pausing this one and clicking this link https://youtu.be/qdy-U75ZI0s to check it out because today’s video builds on that information.
Download your FREE Complete Guide to a Healthier Diet here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gd
Learn more about Intermittent Fasting by reading Dr. Group's guide:➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gf
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.dredwardgroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group and his partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
Download your FREE Complete Guide to a Healthier Diet here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gd
Learn more about Intermittent Fasting by reading Dr. Group's guide:➤➤ http://ghc.us/2gf
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.dredwardgroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group and his partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
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