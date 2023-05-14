https://gettr.com/post/p2h08ud5a76
5/11/2023 Mr. Miles Guo blew the whistle back in 2020 that COVID vaccine is a biochemical weapon used by the CCP to destroy the West, which is started to be confirmed in the House hearing of COVID-19 vaccines
#CCP #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #COVIDvaccine
5/11/2023 郭文贵先生早在2020年就指出新冠疫苗是中共企图摧毁西方世界的生化武器，他的爆料正在众议院新冠疫苗听证会中被验证
#中共 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新冠疫苗
