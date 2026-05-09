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Through the Eyes of Love, Honoring Mothers
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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From Ann's heart to yours, this visually beautiful video, flows to the heartbeat of vibrant words and music, while honoring mothers from all walks of life and from all around the world. She gives tender homage to the sacrifice of those serving in harm's way, to those who have endured loss as well as to mothers who take on immense challenges to raise or aid those kids with special needs. At the conclusion of her song, she honors her own mothers who have both passed, but as she states, "they live in countless hearts, forever."

Credits:

“Through the Eyes of Love” is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf, produced & arranged by Tracy Collins © 2012 – BMI- All rights reserved.

Song is a track from Ann’s album, “Blessed Are the Ones”

Images & Video Clips by License: Via Canva Pro & Envato Pro

Image of Linda Veal & Daughter Carol Cash with Ann M. Wolf is by Charles J. Byerly, Ann’s husband, taken at Cumberland, TN PowWow


Family Photos are from archives.

Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak & Charles Byerly who help make this work possible.

For more artist information:

Ann M. Wolf Media:

https://annmwolf.info/


Keywords
jfkchildbirthmothersdaygoldstarmothersmilitaryfamilyinternationalwomenfosterparentsadoptachild
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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