Steven Ben-Nun Interviews Dave Hodges About Several Various Secret And Nefarious Topics

Steven Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live interviews Dave Hodges of The Common Sense Show.
Some of the topics discussed are Sudan and Iran, Chinese plans and their intentions for America, Bio-labs and Bio-weapons, Ukraine, the next pandemic, the CIA, the democratic party colluding with the CCP, Israel and Donald Trump, Arizona government corruption and election fraud, money laundering, alien invasion and project blue beam, fallen angels, Russia and president Putin, Tucker Carlson, invasion plan to destroy americans, underground facilities and other information.
