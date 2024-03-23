Create New Account
U.K. BANS PUBERTY-BLOCKERS FOR MINORS | Steve Gruber
BANNING PUBERTY-BLOCKERS FOR MINORS | Steve Gruber Show

Lucas Miles, host of Church and State, discusses the UK's National Health Service's decision to stop prescribing puberty-blocking drugs for children.


Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here:

https://rumble.com/user/TheSteveGruberShow

Keywords
puberty blockerssteve gruberreal america voice

