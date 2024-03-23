U.K. BANS PUBERTY-BLOCKERS FOR MINORS | Steve Gruber

BANNING PUBERTY-BLOCKERS FOR MINORS | Steve Gruber Show
Lucas Miles, host of Church and State, discusses the UK's National Health Service's decision to stop prescribing puberty-blocking drugs for children.
Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.