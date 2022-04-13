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4-13-2022 Fake News is everywhere, not just the MSM
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30 views • April 13, 2022
Episode 44
Think through ALL of the information you are being fed, consider timing and motive. Watching a person's delivery is also key. Be suspicious of ANY information for profit. Get multiple sources and connect your own dots. Listen to that little voice inside your head.
Watch the Scott McKay interview with Dr Ardis here, and see what I'm talking about:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZzMNnkpOor3t/
Think through ALL of the information you are being fed, consider timing and motive. Watching a person's delivery is also key. Be suspicious of ANY information for profit. Get multiple sources and connect your own dots. Listen to that little voice inside your head.
Watch the Scott McKay interview with Dr Ardis here, and see what I'm talking about:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZzMNnkpOor3t/
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