Prince Andrew Accuser Hit by Bus…Only Days to Live

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of abuse, says she has four days to live after being hit by a speeding bus. She posted from her hospital bed, citing kidney failure and pleading to see her children. Meanwhile, Putin’s limo exploded in Moscow amid rising paranoia, and a top Russian official died suddenly at a hockey game. Trump vows to annex Greenland and threatens to bomb Iran if no deal is reached. The U.S. is preparing for war with China, building a combat HQ in Japan and reaffirming its commitment to defend Taiwan. Trump pressures Zelensky to uphold a Ukraine minerals deal, as reports reveal secret U.S. military coordination behind Ukraine's strikes—including inside Russia. Iran readies missiles, warning U.S. troops are in range. At home, Trump hints at a third term, Utah bans pride flags, Marine Le Pen is banned from office, and Russia faces a deadly mystery virus.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/31/25
