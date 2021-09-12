© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5D+ Infinite Scalar Light for Distant Energy Healing w/Tom Paladino: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #46
Follow
2
Share
Report
20 views • September 12, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss the use of Scalar Light or what Nikola Tesla called, “radiant energy from the sun” as a form of distance energy healing. Nikola Tesla was the 1stknown inventor of Scalar Light with the use of the Colorado Springs Tower and the Wardenclyffe Tower, which beamed out free energy. Unfortunately, the banking crisis at the time ceased further funding to complete the projects. I love how there are ever-growing ways to tap into the unconditionally loving Christ Consciousness of the abundant universe. We’re going to learn more about Scalar Light with the inventor, Tom Palatino. Tom, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What is Scalar energy?
3. When someone subscribes to the service and emails a picture of themselves to you, what happens to it?
4. How is the energy used to clean diseases such as the Coronavirus, medical conditions, and recalibrate our aura fields?
5. I sent you a picture of my family, what did your technology pick up in this picture? What results should we expect?
6. What is your most popular program?
7. If a young inventory were to try to recreate a small version of Nikola Tesla’s Scalar towers in their neighborhood, where can they learn more about this?
8. Tom, you also do non-profit relief in Uganda and India. Tell us about those projects?
9. Do you have a last message or suggestions for building a 5th dimension society full?
For more information about Tom’s offerings, please visit his company website: https://www.scalarlight.com/
https://merkabachakras.com/pages/dist...
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What is Scalar energy?
3. When someone subscribes to the service and emails a picture of themselves to you, what happens to it?
4. How is the energy used to clean diseases such as the Coronavirus, medical conditions, and recalibrate our aura fields?
5. I sent you a picture of my family, what did your technology pick up in this picture? What results should we expect?
6. What is your most popular program?
7. If a young inventory were to try to recreate a small version of Nikola Tesla’s Scalar towers in their neighborhood, where can they learn more about this?
8. Tom, you also do non-profit relief in Uganda and India. Tell us about those projects?
9. Do you have a last message or suggestions for building a 5th dimension society full?
For more information about Tom’s offerings, please visit his company website: https://www.scalarlight.com/
https://merkabachakras.com/pages/dist...
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.