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Artillery of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the Front Line near Kiev. 4 km to enemy positions. 031522
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91 views • March 15, 2022
The following are the translated words from Russian, where I found this video.
Artillery of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the front line near Kiev. 4 km to enemy positions. The D-30 battery supports the guys who are conducting offensive operations in the Moshchun area with fire. The paratroopers managed to force the Irpin. Despite the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine uses fortified. area during the Second World War, soldiers of the Russian Army open the enemy's defenses.
Artillery of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation at the front line near Kiev. 4 km to enemy positions. The D-30 battery supports the guys who are conducting offensive operations in the Moshchun area with fire. The paratroopers managed to force the Irpin. Despite the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine uses fortified. area during the Second World War, soldiers of the Russian Army open the enemy's defenses.
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