Al-Qassam Destroys Two Merkava Tanks in Salah Al-Din





The targeting of a "Merkvah" tank and a "D9" military bulldozer with "Tandum" and "Al-Yassin 105" shells, destroying enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah. 2024/05/24





