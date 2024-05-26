Create New Account
Al-Qassam Destroys Two Merkava Tanks in Salah Al-Din
Al-Qassam Destroys Two Merkava Tanks in Salah Al-Din


The targeting of a "Merkvah" tank and a "D9" military bulldozer with "Tandum" and "Al-Yassin 105" shells, destroying enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah. 2024/05/24


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


