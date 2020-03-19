CONTRAIL MYTHS EXPOSED, CRITICISM OF THE TRAILER “THE DIMMING”

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Watch this video
• https://youtu.be/wJj_X0wAvQs
To Learn about Contrails visit www.contrailscience.com
Geoengineering Patents Explained
• https://youtu.be/iYxhr4XpC0Y
• https://youtu.be/BZ2vSCTKv2c
Lower Humidity at flight Altitude Debunked
• https://youtu.be/fUnE7NCpti0
Video of “The Dimming” please go and give it a thumbs down.
• https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
Relevant Links
Featured Guests Wikipedia
• https://t.co/HZXs54NTuc?amp=1
• https://t.co/84M9JHkwNG?amp=1