Ugly Woman//If You Want to be Happy Ultimate-Remix 1934,1963,1988,2015
Published 14 hours ago

That Legendary Politically Incorrect song of 1963 is actually a cover from 1934.  There was a popular rap song from 1988 that capitalized on that motif. The name of the group is Cash Money Marvelous. The 1963 pairs  well with Mark Bronson's 2015 song that starred Bruno Mars.

1960smarsmgtow2010sremixwomanuglyhappy1980sbronsonoldiesfunk1930suptown

