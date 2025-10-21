BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MASSIVE RAID AT A HORSE RACING SITE 🏇 IN WILDER, IDAHO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
79 views • 2 days ago

Kim "Katie" USA - Massive raid at a horse racing site in Wilder, Idaho. Dozens of illegal aliens were detained even though many tried to escape. DHS had the entire ranch surrounded capturing them in the fields, porta potties. Juan way or another they are going to get you. Self deport now!


Source: https://x.com/KimKatieUSA/status/1980287688772346198


Thumbnail: https://x.com/monty99117/status/1980340559152927172


https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/crime/article312567937.html

iceidahowildermulti pronged offensivehorse racing farm
