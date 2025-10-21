© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim "Katie" USA - Massive raid at a horse racing site in Wilder, Idaho. Dozens of illegal aliens were detained even though many tried to escape. DHS had the entire ranch surrounded capturing them in the fields, porta potties. Juan way or another they are going to get you. Self deport now!
Source: https://x.com/KimKatieUSA/status/1980287688772346198
Thumbnail: https://x.com/monty99117/status/1980340559152927172
https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/crime/article312567937.html