Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desire the Gifts of the Holy Spirit
6 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

July 8th, 2018

Pastor Dean teaches on the gifts of the Holy Spirit and God's command for us not only to accept them but desire/covet them. There are many false teachers proclaiming that the gifts of the Spirits ceased in the 1st century, but that is simply a lie. God desires for all Christians to operate in the gifts He has for us.

"Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy." 1 Corinthians 14:1

Keywords
holy spiritbaptismprophesytonguesdean odle1 corinthians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket