Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 30: The Importance of Closing Doors For Health and Freedom

Past wounds often leave open doors that the enemy often exploits, and because it's coming from a place we were hurt, it's a blind spot in our armor. These open doors into our hearts, minds, will, emotions, and lives are a direct access point for demonic activity, sin, sickness, bondage, and so much more. It is vital that we close these doors, not only to protect ourselves and our family, but to be able to walk in fullness and freedom in every area of our lives! Join us as we discuss closing doors from the past, present and even future and how to detox yourself from the spiritual junk and grime from others who have set up camp in our hearts and minds! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-30/













